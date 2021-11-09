56º

Man tries to sexually assault 25-year-old woman who was jogging at Port Huron park

Port Huron police search for man in 30s

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

PORT HURON, Mich. – A man tried to sexually assault a 25-year-old woman while she was jogging at a Port Huron park, police said.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 8) at Sanborn Park, according to authorities.

A 25-year-old woman said she was jogging in and around the park when she was attacked by an unknown White man in his 30s with a medium build. The attack happened in the wooded area of the park, authorities said.

There was a struggle, and the man fled before he could sexually assault the woman, officials said.

Port Huron police officers, K-9 units, detectives and other authorities investigated, but they couldn’t find the suspected attacker.

Anyone who saw a man who fits the description on Monday in the area of Sanborn Road and Appomattox Drive is asked to call Port Huron police at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Tips can also be emailed by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.

