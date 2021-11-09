Missing father’s remains found in Michigan woods 3 years ago: FBI offering $10,000 in cold case

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Three years after the remains of a father who had disappeared 13 months prior were found in the woods off of I-94 in Michigan, the FBI is offering $10,000 for information that exposes the murderer.

Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department on Nov. 7, 2017, officials said. His vehicle was found near 1175 North Fairview Street in Lansing, but only Ezell’s infant son was inside.

Ezell’s remains were found Dec. 12, 2018, in a wooded area off of I-94 in Van Buren County, according to authorities.

Foul play has long been suspected in Ezell’s death, but no arrests have been made.

The FBI is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this murder.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 517-898-1285, FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.