Reopening of 11 Mile Road overpass above I-75 in Oakland County brings relief to area businesses

OPEN! That’s the sign, Diamond Jims Custom Jewelry Store wants everyone to see. Now that can happen, because the 11 Mile Overpass, crossing over I-75 is back open.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The 11 Mile Road overpass above I-75 in Oakland County is back open after closing in July for construction.

The owner of Diamond Jim’s Custom Jewelry Store in Madison Heights wants everyone to see the “open” sign.

“Very good news. It’s nice to see cars going by,” Brittany Howell said.

Howell said the reopening of the overpass is good news.

“Since July they did the bridge work repair and we were notified just a little bit in advance that our main and only entrance was going to be closed,” Howell said.

The closure forced the jewelry store and others in the area to find creative ways to reach their customers.

Ad

“We’ve had to reroute all of our customers through our back alley. This last street here was closed down. So, at a certain point, we had to go three streets down through the alley in order to get to our store,” Howell said. “Having to reroute our customers on the phone, literally sometimes staying on the phone with them for the duration until they got to our store.”

While the construction isn’t finished completely, they’re glad to have some peace of mind -- even if it’s just for now.

View: Complete traffic coverage