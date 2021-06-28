Overpass replacement to close 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights until Nov.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Overpass construction is set to close part of 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights after the Fourth of July through mid-November.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Monday that crews will begin replacing the 11 Mile Road overpass above I-75 on Friday, July 9. Crews will begin removing the structure overnight.

Both directions of 11 Mile Road from Campbell Road to John R. Road will be closed during the project. Officials say one lane will be open in each direction for residential and business traffic “between Campbell-Hilton Road and the southbound service drive on the west side of the freeway, and between John R. Road and the northbound service drive on the east side of I-75.”

Other traffic will be detoured to 12 Mile Road during the project.

MDOT says all ramps at I-75 and 11 Mile Road will be closed through mid-November. The Fourth Avenue access to southbound I-75 will remain open at first, but is set to close later this summer.

The northbound service drive will be closed from Lincoln to Baxter avenues, and the southbound service drive will be closed from Gardenia Avenue to 11 Mile Road amid the construction.

You can learn more about MDOT’s I-75 revitalization project on their website here.

