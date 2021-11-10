Thieves are walking out of Menards stores in Metro Detroit with expensive items without paying, police say

A retail theft ring is targeting Menards stores and it's driving up prices for paying customers.

Police believe an organized theft ring has been working to steal everything from generators to landscaping equipment from Menards stores across Metro Detroit.

At least four different Menards locations have been targeted. One in Belleville, one on the edge of Pontiac and Bloomfield Hills, one in Chesterfield Township, and one in Warren.

The group is stocking shopping carts full of generators, chainsaws and lawn equipment -- and then they are just walking out of Menards stores. They load up the getaway cars, which are usually just idling in the parking lot.

Two of the men suspected are in custody on unrelated charges. Police are still seeking one suspect.

Watch the video above for the full report.