2 teens robbed at gunpoint while walking to school on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police on Detroit’s east side are looking for two people who they say robbed two teenagers at gunpoint while they were walking to school.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10) near Hayes and Manning streets, police said. The vehicle suspected in the incident has been described by police as a red Ford Fusion.

“Unfortunately around 8:15 this morning, two y oung people were walking to school when a red Ford Fusion, older model, pulled up. Two suspects were inside. One of the suspects jumped out with what appeared to be described as a gun with a dark cloth over it,” Detroit police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.

Harper said the victims are 12 years old and 15 years old. The suspects demanded the two give them their cell phones and coats.

“It’s just really hard to imagine that our young people in the community are walking to school and they get stopped and become victims of a crime,” Harper said.

Police believe the suspects are in their 20s. One of the suspects was described as having a full beard, braces and was wearing a black Nike coat. The second suspect had a goatee, was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and black Timberland boots.

“Our officers are canvassing the area. We hate to hear these type of stories. It shocks us and we’re going to do everything we can to get these people off the streets,” Harper said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

