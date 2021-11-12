‘We’re traumatized’: Detroit family’s home riddled with bullets on Halloween night

More than 40 gunshots were fired into a Detroit family’s home while a 7-year-old boy slept inside.

The shooting happened on Halloween night at a home on Chapel Street, shortly after kids were finished trick or treating. No injuries were reported.

Gloria Dooley, her son, and her mother Debbie said they feel lucky to be alive after their home was shot at.

“My family. We’re traumatized. It’s unbelievable. The bullets hit my couch and went through the wall right there,” Gloria Dooley said.

One of the rounds went through the TV. Other bullets went through furniture and kitchen appliances.

“It went through my dishwasher right here. It damaged my table right here. It’s all up on the walls,” Gloria Dooley said.

Debbie was sleeping on the couch with the TV on when the shooting happened. One bullet struck just feet from where she was sleeping.

“It was about 10 in the evening. Next thing I know, bullets flying through the damn window,” Debbie said.

The family believes the shooter didn’t mean to target their home.

“They really hurt some innocent people,” Gloria Dooley said.

The family no longer feels safe inside their home.

“We’re leaving. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t have a place to stay. I’m basically homeless right now. But we’re getting out of here,” Gloria Dooley said.

Click here to view the GoFundMe page set up for the family.

