3 kids injured in Ferndale crash were missing from Methodist Children’s Home Society

Police said three children were in a stolen car that crashed along 8 Mile Road. All three children are hospitalized.

FERNDALE, Mich. – Three kids were seriously injured in an early-morning crash Wednesday in Ferndale.

Police said three kids were in a stolen car that crashed in the area of 8 Mile Road and Flowerdale Street. All three children were transported to a hospital. Two are in stable condition and one is in critical condition. All children are under the age of 17.

Original: Ferndale police: 3 teens in critical condition after car crashes into building

The person driving a Ford Fusion slid off the road and into a building. The three children were in the car. Sources told Local 4 the children are all very young and all suffered critical injuries.

Ad

The incident began 11 miles west of the crash. Methodist Children’s Home Society on 6 Mile Road in Redford is a place where children are cared for after they’ve experienced trauma in their lives, and are in crisis or wards of the state.

Redford police confirm they took a report of a stolen Ford Fusion from the children’s home at 5 p.m. Tuesday. They took a report of three missing children from the home at the same time.

A spokesperson from the children’s home said they are devastated by what happened. So are people who were at the scene of the crash.

Read: More local news coverage