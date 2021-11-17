Ferndale police: 3 teens in critical condition after car crashes into building

Crash footage: 3 in critical condition after car crashes into building in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – Three people are in critical condition after their vehicle crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Ferndale.

According to Ferndale police, three people were driving in one vehicle in the area of 8 Mile Road and Flowerdale Street, near Livernois Street, when they crashed into a building at around 5 a.m. The three individuals are all believed to be teenagers.

Update: 3 kids injured in Ferndale crash were missing from Methodist Children’s Home Society

Officials say all three of passengers were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Their identities have not yet been reported.

You can see footage from the crash in the video above.

The vehicle involved in the crash was reportedly stolen out of Redford Township on Tuesday.

No other details regarding the crash have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation that is being assisted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

