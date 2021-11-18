Students, teachers walk out of Detroit’s Martin Luther King High over COVID concerns

DETROIT – Students were joined by teachers for a walkout in protest of a lack of COVID precautions at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School at noon Wednesday in Detroit.

Roughly 200 students participated in a demonstration to voice their concerns about COVID within the school.

“Too many people are catching COVID and they’re not even closing it,” a student said.

“They’re not even cleaning our bathrooms correctly. They’re not cleaning our hallways. They could give us a week out of school so they can deep clean the school,” another student said.

“It’s not even just Martin Luther King Jr. High School that’s having multiple COVID cases that have not been addressed. It’s plenty of schools out here,” a third student said.

Some staff members supported the students.

“The students deserve a voice. I think one of the issues that they see is COVID. Several staff members are out with COVID. Several students are out with COVID and they’re just concerned. Parents are concerned,” a teacher said.

“It’s affecting us mentally. We need our schools to be deep cleaned. We need our schools to be cleaned and at least shut down for at least three days,” Mrs. Young said.

Principal Damian Perry released the following statement:

“The administration at Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School recognizes the right to participate in a democratic process. The reason why I decided to transfer to King as Principal, is because I am a product of this same place that was once one of the highest performing schools in the State, and I want that excellency, plus more, for our students now.

We believe the voices of our students and staff are valid and we value each person as a part of our solutions forward. Realizing our vision of being the highest performing school in the District and State requires a shift in our thinking, actions, and expectations. From arriving to class on time, following school dress code, and respecting the implementation of a closed campus, I need our students, families, and staff to know that these decisions were made in the best interest of ensuring student and staff safety while promoting an environment conducive to excellent teaching and learning.

The COVID concerns shared by some staff members are real and are acknowledged by the District through the recent decision to move instruction online each Friday in December to allow for deep cleaning of all buildings. We will continue to follow the safety guidance of the District, participate in weekly testing, and report positive cases as required.

Through our monthly Townhall meetings with our families and listening sessions with Student Council leaders, we will continue to collaboratively talk through proposed ideas to enhance the educational experience for students while balancing the need to provide a secure and orderly school. As an Alumnus of the esteemed Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School, I am incredibly thankful to serve my community and I embrace this time as a significant opportunity to collectively create the space of excellence that we all deserve and desire.”

