2 juveniles facing serious charges escape from Oakland County Children’s Village, officials say

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two juveniles who are facing serious criminal charges escaped from the Oakland County Children’s Village over the weekend, police said.

Elijah Travis Daniel Lee, 16, and Kuran Melvin-Vito Dolton-Burton, 15, escaped from the facility on Telegraph Road in Pontiac on Sunday evening, according to authorities. They were last seen working on a food service detail around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police are still searching for the escaped teenagers.

Lee is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, black khakis, a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and county-issued flip-flops, according to officials.

Dolton-Burton is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a black bubble-type jacket, a Nike jacket, an orange polo shirt, black khakis and county-issued flip-flops, authorities said.

Charges

Lee is facing three counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with a March 21 incident, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue that day on the report of a shooting, they said. Lee was identified as the person who had shot multiple times into a home, injuring a 71-year-old Pontiac man and a 24-year-old Waterford Township man, according to authorities.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Lee was arrested the next day on a Greyhound bus in Detroit after his mother put him on the bus to Florida, authorities said. He was traveling under an alias, officials said.

A 14-year-old juvenile was also charged in the case, and he remains at Children’s Village facing the same charges as Lee, according to police.

Dolton-Burton is charged with car theft and two counts of hit-and-run for a May 17 incident in Pontiac, authorities said.

Police accuse Dolton-Burton of stealing his aunt’s car and hitting several vehicles on Ferry Street before fleeing the area. He was found several blocks away, in the 200 block of Prospect Street, according to officials.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two juveniles is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.