Detroit police seek information from person of interest about weekend murder case

Detroit police want to speak to this person of interest in connection with a Nov. 20, 2021, homicide case.

DETROIT – Detroit police are hoping to speak with a person of interest about a murder that happened over the weekend on the city’s east side.

Officials said a man was found dead around 1:20 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 20) in the 8200 block of Forestlawn Street.

Detroit police said they want to speak to the man in the picture above because he might have information about the homicide.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information about the crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.