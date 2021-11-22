37º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police seek information from person of interest about weekend murder case

Man found dead Saturday morning on Detroit’s east side, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit's East Side, Forestlawn Street, Crime, Homicide, Detroit Crime, Detroit Shooting, Shooting, Murder, Detroit Murder, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Person Of Interest
Detroit police want to speak to this person of interest in connection with a Nov. 20, 2021, homicide case. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are hoping to speak with a person of interest about a murder that happened over the weekend on the city’s east side.

Officials said a man was found dead around 1:20 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 20) in the 8200 block of Forestlawn Street.

Detroit police said they want to speak to the man in the picture above because he might have information about the homicide.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information about the crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email