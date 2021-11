The bright green color of the drain in Clinton Township had residents concerned. But officials said there is a harmless explanation for it.

A Clinton Township drain that turned bright green over the weekend is not toxic.

The Macomb County Public Works Department said the coloring caused by a dye that checks for illegal sump pump connections. It was placed into the Cranberry Marsh Drain near 17 Mile and Garfield roads.

The dye was not diluted enough before being put into the water, but it is entering the Clinton River where it will be diluted.

More: Macomb County news