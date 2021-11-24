Travel at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) Thanksgiving 2021: Tips and helpful links

Here are some helpful tips for travelers heading to Detroit Metro Airport this Thanksgiving week.

There is expected to be a large uptick in travel at the airport this year. Detroit is now a city to watch for the potential of rolling delays.

More: www.metroairport.com

Check your flight status here.

FlightAware.com has live flight delay and cancellation statistics for today

Face masks required for entry to DTW

Do not forget: Federal law requires face masks when in or on the premises of a transportation hub, including airports.

“DTW workers, customers, and visitors must wear a mask inside terminals and any buildings on airport grounds. Failure to comply may result in removal from the airport, denial of re-entry and possible federal penalties,” reads a statement from the airport.

Ad

Exemptions include: Children under the age of 2. People with disabilities who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. People for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations.

There are limited instances when a mask may be removed including: When requested to temporarily remove the mask for identity verification. While eating, drinking, or taking oral medications for brief periods. While communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication. If unconscious (for reasons other than sleeping), incapacitated, unable to be awakened, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

A mask is defined as material covering both the nose and mouth of the wearer. Face shields are not considered masks. To see a list of approved face coverings, visit the CDC Guide to Masks

Airlines are requiring face coverings while on their aircraft. Please check with your airline for the most up-to-date policy.

If you’re driving to the airport:

Construction on I-275 will Impact airport traffic

DTW advises construction on I-275 near the airport is underway. Please allow extra time to reach the airport.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is focusing on state highways and bridges that are critical to the economy and carry the most traffic. The Revive 275 project spans from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road, which is considered a critical corridor. Construction will occur in phases; the entire project is expected to run approximately four years.

Lane and ramp closures

Northbound and Southbound I-275 between Huron River Road and I-94 -- Double Lane Closure: July 6 – Late Fall

Northbound I-275 between I-94 and M-14 -- Single Lane Closure: Early August – Late Fall

Westbound Eureka Road ramp to Southbound I-275 -- Closed: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily through November

Detours are posted. The roadwork on I-275 from Will Carleton Road to 6 Mile Road should wrap up in early December for this first year of the project. Crews expect to return in late winter. Information is accurate at time of posting and is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ad

PARKING: Find DTW’s parking information here.

More: Travel news