WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit Claim Victory in November

One day shy of the November TV Sweeps period (10/28/21 to 11/24/2021), WDIV-Local 4, once again, leads the Detroit market with first place finishes in key newscasts, access, and late-night programming.

The station’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, remains the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (Comscore/ YTD 2021), already poised to finish November with an astounding 4 million unique visitors.

WDIV Local 4′s first place newscast finishes include:

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today , anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Kim DeGiulio, Brandon Roux and Paul Gross, delivered 56,000 households and an 18 HH share. Local 4 News Today placed first and dethroned WJBK (50,000 households/16 HH share) at 6 a.m.

Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period in key demographics. Delivering 87,000 households/16 HH share, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (33,000 HH/6 HH SHR) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (66,000 HH RTG/12 HH SHR).

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak. Local 4 News at 5p.m. delivered 111,000 households/17 HH share, beating both WXYZ (67,000 HH/10 HH SHR) and WJBK (61,000 HH/9 HH SHR).

Local 4 News at 6 p.m . continues its No. 1 position across all demographics , with 149,000 households/20 HH share, as compared to WXYZ (100,000 HH/14 HH SHR) and WJBK (48,000 HH/6 HH SHR).

Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News with 104,000 households/16 HH share. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news which reached 57,000 HH/8 HH SHR, as compared to WXYZ (67,000 HH/10 HH SHR) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (38,000 HH/6 HH SHR). In addition, Local 4 News is the No. 1 Late News across all the key demographics, this includes beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. news, as well.

WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late-night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live .

In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics reaching 162,000 households/20 HH share, as compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (65,000 HH/8 HH SHR) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (40,000 HH/5 HH SHR).

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” is created and produced by The Parade Company, and WDIV is the exclusive television broadcast partner. Known as the Big Event Station, this is Local 4′s next big event. It’s an annual tradition enjoyed by Metro Detroit families; and people across the country, and around the world, will be watching it on Local 4 and livestreamed on ClickOnDetroit.