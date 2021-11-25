1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Pittsfield Township mobile home community

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring another early Thursday morning at a Washtenaw County mobile home community.

Pittsfield Township police say they received a 911 call at about 6:11 a.m. Thursday regarding shots fired and a car crash at the Arbor Meadows Mobile Home Community, near Michigan Avenue and Carpenter Road. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 26-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a white Chevy Malibu. The vehicle had reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle at the scene.

The man, from Pittsfield Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also discovered a second person, a 30-year-old man, alive but suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The man, from Ypsilanti Township, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was reportedly a passenger in the Chevy Malibu.

Police are looking for one shooter who they believe is known to the victims. Officials say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

No other details have been released yet. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, or with home video recordings of the incident, is asked to contact police.

