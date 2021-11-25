Son of person of interest charged with murder in shooting of Detroit mother

Jarren Cox, 19, of Wixom, is accused of fatally shooting a 40-year-old Detroit mother in the driveway outside of her home. Mugshot provided by Detroit police.

DETROIT – A Wixom man is accused of fatally shooting a Detroit woman in the driveway outside of her home after she dropped her children off at school.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Thursday announced murder charges against Jarren Cox, 19, in the Nov. 17 fatal shooting of Andrea Tucker, 40. Cox is the son of David Hammond, who is considered a person of interest in the case and is wanted by police.

Tucker and Hammond had been dating for the past nine months, according to police. Local 4 has learned that Hammond was free on bond after being arraigned on charges including domestic violence, felonious assault, home invasion and arson. Tucker was reportedly supposed to testify in court in connection with the charges.

Ad

It is alleged that Cox fatally shot Tucker in the driveway of her home on Carlisle Street on Detroit’s east side at around 9 a.m., just after she dropped her two children, ages 11 and 15, off at school. Officials say Tucker was shot from behind with a semi-automatic weapon and suffered from several gunshot wounds.

“The only degree of closure we can bring this family at this point is to get this person off the street,” Detroit police Chief James White said of Hammond.

More: Person of interest in Detroit mother’s shooting death was free on bond

Ad

Cox has been charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and witness intimidation in connection with Tucker’s death, officials said. He was set to be arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 25.

“This case is a good example of law enforcement not jumping to the most obvious conclusions but doing a full and robust investigation,” Worthy said. “The evidence in this case will show that this defendant is the actual shooter of Ms. Tucker. That being said, this case is still under investigation.”

Officials say that no further details will be released at this time amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who knows of Hammond’s whereabouts are asked to contact police.

Detroit police are asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in the murder of a mother of two.

More: Local news