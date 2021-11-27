Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth after semi truck overturns, spills milk

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Part of eastbound M-14 is closed Saturday afternoon in Plymouth due to an overturned semi truck that is leaking its contents onto the road.

Michigan State Police say that eastbound M-14 just after Gotfredson Road is closed as of 1:08 p.m. Saturday for clean up. A semi truck reportedly fell over and is leaking milk onto the freeway.

Officials say no injuries have been reported in the incident. No other cars were impacted, either.

No other details have been provided at this time.

