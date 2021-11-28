Metro Detroit weather: Snowy Sunday with less accumulation

DETROIT – Good Sunday morning!

The roads are quite slippery this Sunday morning around Metro Detroit, as our temps have dipped below freezing, which could bring a few icy spots -- so, be careful.

Skies are cloudy with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s as you head out this morning. We’ll see a wind chill in the lower 20s today, so bundle up!

Today’s sunrise is at 7:39 a.m.

A quick-moving snow maker will drop down into SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon, but there’s a chance that the snow may start early like it did Saturday. So, we should be ready for flakes flying by late morning and especially this afternoon.

This weak disturbance won’t bring the kind of snow we saw here yesterday -- which was 1-4 inches, depending where you were. Today, it looks mostly like a dusting of snow, and that means more tricky travel conditions. There is also a chance that parts of our North Zone will get some accumulating snow.

Sunday temps will hang in the mid 30s, and the winds will keep it feeling chilly all day, moving WNW at 7-17 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

The National Weather Service in White Lake is considering putting Huron and Sanilac counties under a winter weather advisory this afternoon and/or evening for the potential for another 1-3 inches of new snow. Unfortunately, it’s a wait-and-see situation, but parts of our North Zone will likely see a bit more consistent and heavier snow showers closer to Lake Huron.

Today’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Mostly dry Monday, snow overnight

After this evening’s snow ends, temps will head into the mid-20s overnight, making Monday morning’s drive slick and icy in spots as we head back to work and school.

We should be mostly dry Monday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and lighter winds moving NW to SW at 5-12 mph.

Another clipper will slide through Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. This snow-maker doesn’t look terribly impressive, either, with only a dusting to maybe an inch of new snow expected on the ground early Tuesday.

Warming up through the week

Temps will begin to warm up mi-week, and that will lead to some mass melting in Metro Detroit. Highs Tuesday will hit the low 40s after the early morning snow. We should get a little sun Tuesday and during the first part of Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low-to-mid 40s, and clouds will start to thicken in the afternoon and evening. Any moisture that moves through late Wednesday into early Thursday should be light rain around Metro Detroit.

Computer model data is hinting at mid-40s to near 50 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

Cooler air will move in next weekend, but it only looks slightly cooler, dipping back in the upper 30s and low 40s.

