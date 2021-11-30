Catholic Foundation of Michigan awards grants to 34 churches, schools, non profits

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The Catholic Foundation of Michigan (CFM) will award $138,500 in grants throughout 34 southeastern Michigan churches, schools, and non profit organizations as part of the foundation’s fourth annual grant awards breakfast on Dec. 7 at the Detroit Athletic Club.

Expectations suggest around 150 guests in attendance, including the businesswomen and men who make up the Catholic Foundation’s board of directors, Founders Circle, and the grantee community. The substantial monetary figure will address the community’s needs within three areas of focus: social outreach, education/formation, and vibrant parish life.

Those awarded grants are specific to the Catholic and non-Catholic projects that build on the communities’ assets through best practices and innovation, like those who foster collaboration of multiple partners and expand education; to service or outreach aligned with Catholic values, amongst other qualifications.

“The annual grants are meant to help build relationships in the community,” said CFM President and CEO Angela Moloney. “As a Catholic foundation, our goal is to learn about our grant recipients, build connections, and help tell their dynamic stories.” She continued, “From Flint to Monroe, from Plymouth to Pontiac, our grants work to make our community stronger. During the season of Advent, as we prepare for Christmas, we celebrate the generosity of Catholics in southeast Michigan. We are grateful for the numerous community leaders who collaborate with us to provide meaningful change.”

One of this year’s recipients is Pearls of Great Price Coalition. They are a foundational Christian coalition that works together to fight human trafficking in Southeastern Michigan.

They aim to dispel myths that specialize in awareness, education, and advocacy surrounding human trafficking to protect and rescue victims who suffer from low income while also marginalized while being in desperate need of hope involving their human dignity.

“Pearls of Great Price Coalition is honored to receive a Catholic Foundation grant to support our expert-led symposium, Hidden in the Shadows, designed to continue our mission of reaching, teaching, and responding to human trafficking. This grant will allow us to further educate the community, spread hope to survivors, and create a broad-based platform of community action to aid current victims,” said Vicki Harkey, president of Pearls of Great Price Coalition.