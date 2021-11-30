Emergency 911 text now available to residents in Grosse Pointe communities, Harper Woods

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30, citizens anywhere in the Grosse Pointe communities and Harper Woods will be able to send text messages directly to 911 in case of an emergency.

Having the option to text during an emergency is beneficial to everyone who does not have the opportunity to express the severity of the matter, especially for the hearing impaired, speech disabled, and those engaged in acts such as home invasions or an abusive partner name a few.

“We are pleased that we are able to launch this service in Grosse Pointe Farms,” said John Hutchins, Deputy Director at Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety. “Calling and speaking with a dispatcher is still the best way of reaching emergency services, but that is not always an option.”

Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Dispatch said it has been working with Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN) to bring Next Generation 911 services to Grosse Pointe Farms. Peninsula Fiber has worked closely with the Grosse Pointe Farms Pubic Safety Dispatch to implement a system that is capable of supporting new technologies such as texting to 911. The 911 network is designed to be fully redundant, resilient and survivable as defined by the latest FCC guidelines.

“Please remember to call when you can, text when you can’t,” said Hutchins.

Some essential tips to remember while texting to 911 are:

Sending short messages without using slang and abbreviations.

Be able to communicate your precise location while indicating the crisis at hand.

Do not forget to keep your wireless device nearby to answer responses promptly regarding instructions from the dispatcher.

