LakePoint Community Church hosts prayer vigil for victims of Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – LakePoint Community Church is holding a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) for the victims of a shooting at Oxford High School.

Officials said three people were killed and eight others were injured, including a teacher. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the suspected shooter was taken into custody within five minutes of the first call to 911.

Starting at 12:51 p.m., the sheriff’s office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about the active shooter situation at Oxford High School, according to McCabe.

The prayer vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at LakePoint Community Church. The church is located at 1550 W Drahner Rd, Oxford, MI 48371. The prayer vigil is open to all.

There is also a prayer vigil scheduled for 7 p.m. at Kensington Church in Orion Township.