Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘My heart breaks’ for Oxford High School community

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a somber statement Tuesday afternoon just hours after a student opened fire at Oxford High School in Oakland County, killing three students and injuring six other people.

The shooting happened around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the section of the school where many history classes take place. Three people -- all believed to be students -- were killed. Six other people, including a teacher, were injured. The suspected shooter is a 15-year-old sophomore student.

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now,” reads a statement from the governor. “As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school. My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also released a statement:

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community. My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene. We must act to properly address gun violence in our schools and the ongoing threat of another unconscionable tragedy if we continue to only offer thoughts and prayers. Our kids deserve better.”

