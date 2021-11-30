Warren police investigating after woman found dead in home, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman in her 30s was brutally killed at a Warren home.

The woman’s body was discovered Monday at a home on the city’s southside on Julius Avenue between 8 Mile Road and 9 Mile Road.

Neighbors said the woman lived at the home with a man in his 30s who is deaf. She told at least one neighbor that the man had been violent with her in recent months.

Neighbors said the man called 911 on Monday to say that he’d killed a woman. Police said the woman was dead when they arrived and had serious trauma to her head.

The man was arrested.

