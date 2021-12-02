Candlelight vigil honors Oxford community after 4 killed, 7 injured in school shooting

Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.

OXFORD, Mich. – There were many prayers on Wednesday night in Lake Orion for the four students killed and the others injured in the Oxford High School shooting.

The four students who were killed have been identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Police received the first 911 call at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3). The suspected shooter was in custody within five minutes of that first call being made, police said. More than 100 calls were made to 911.

Those who attended the vigil didn’t just pray for the victims and their families, they also prayed for the shooter and his family. Woodside Bible Church in Lake Orion held the service for any community member who wanted to attend.

