Petition launched to rename Oxford school’s football stadium after shooting victim Tate Myre

4 killed, 7 injured in shooting

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

OXFORD, Mich. – An online petition has been launched to rename Oxford High School’s football stadium after Tate Myre.

Myre was one of four students killed when police say a 15-year-old sophomore student opened fire at the school on Tuesday (Nov. 30). Six other students and a teacher were injured in the shooting.

16-year-old Tate Myre was killed in a Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021 (Family)

Former head coach of the football program Bud Rowley supports the petition.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations. He put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” the petition reads.

