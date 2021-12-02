Police: Bomb threat investigation underway at South Lake High School

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are investigating a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at South Lake High School, according to authorities.

St. Clair Shores police say that an investigation into a bomb threat is underway at the high school as of 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Law enforcement are reportedly treating the threat seriously until they “know otherwise.”

No additional information has been reported by police or by the school district yet. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

The threat comes as several Southeast Michigan schools and school districts grapple with threats aimed at their schools following the tragic Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday. Officials say that after school shooting incidents, similar threats tend to pop up at nearby schools.

One thing that always happens after attacks like we saw in Oxford is a sudden increase in social media threats. It is important to know that police agencies take these threats seriously. 1/ pic.twitter.com/CPMT42hvfD — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 2, 2021

Oxford High School has closed for the remainder of the week, and a number of other schools and districts have closed their buildings or stepped up police presence in response to threats.

The FBI issued a statement Thursday saying the agency is aware of school threats being made on social media.

“The FBI is aware of recent threats made on area schools,” the statement reads. “We remain in close coordination with our law enforcement partners and are using all our available resources to assist them.

“As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety. If you have any information about a threat, we encourage you to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov.”