Metro Detroit schools probe threats, step up security after Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Yesterday, three students were killed and eight others were injured when a gunman began shooting at the school. A 15-year-old sophomore, believed to be the only gunman, is in custody, (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Following the horrific shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, school districts around Metro Detroit are ramping up police presence and are dealing with threats.

Three students were killed and eight others were injured, some critically, in an active shooter situation at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon. A 15-year-old student was arrested at the school with a handgun. Police said Tuesday night that they were unaware of any prior threat to the school.

More: What we know about the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

While Oxford High School has been closed for the week, most students in Metro Detroit returned to class on Wednesday with an increased security presence at many buildings.

Ad

In Troy, police said staff and students may notice an increased police presence at schools.

“There is no active incident or threat in Troy. Thank you to our teachers and school staff for what you do every day.”

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) district issued an email to families about a non-specific social media threat shared with the Canton Police Department following the Oxford shooting:

“At this point the on-going police investigation has found no credible threat to any P-CCS school. The District will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains our focus. In light of the tragedy at Oxford High School yesterday, it is not uncommon for these types of rumors to circulate. We also know that our students and staff may be feeling anxious right now, so there will be an increased police and security presence at all P-CCS schools throughout this week,” P-CCS said in the email.

Ad

Avondale High School in Auburn Hills was closed Wednesday due to a threat.

“Currently, law enforcement is investigating a general threat made against high schools in the county. The threat has been circulating on social media and was very general in nature. In light of events yesterday in Oxford, we are exercising caution,” reads a statement from Avondale schools.

American International Academy buildings in Westland and Inkster have switched to virtual learning for the rest of the week “for the safety of all students and staff.”

Read: Complete coverage on the Oxford High School shooting