What to know about school safety protocols, active shooter training

4 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Oxford High School

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Students undergo training to stay safe in schools.

All across Michigan, schools are taking another look at their safety protocols after the Oxford High School shooting that left four dead and seven injured on Tuesday.

Many children have been trained how to react in a school shooting. There is video circulating that shows that training in action in Oxford. The video shows that at least some of the students were trained in active shooter protocols.

In a video taken inside a classroom during the shooting you can hear someone call out to the students, saying that they’re from the sheriff’s office and that it’s same to come out. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed that the person on the other side of the door was with the sheriff’s office.

The students didn’t come out, but they did respond. Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon said responding is a dangerous mistake. Gordon runs the university’s “Run, Hide, Fight” training for students. Gordon said the students showed that training works.

  • Run, Hide, Fight is one active shooter protocol
  • ALICE stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate

Students undergo active shooter training in schools across the country -- but what does that actually entail?

