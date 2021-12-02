What to know about school safety protocols, active shooter training

All across Michigan, schools are taking another look at their safety protocols after the Oxford High School shooting that left four dead and seven injured on Tuesday.

Many children have been trained how to react in a school shooting. There is video circulating that shows that training in action in Oxford. The video shows that at least some of the students were trained in active shooter protocols.

In a video taken inside a classroom during the shooting you can hear someone call out to the students, saying that they’re from the sheriff’s office and that it’s same to come out. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed that the person on the other side of the door was with the sheriff’s office.

The students didn’t come out, but they did respond. Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon said responding is a dangerous mistake. Gordon runs the university’s “Run, Hide, Fight” training for students. Gordon said the students showed that training works.

Run, Hide, Fight is one active shooter protocol

ALICE stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate

