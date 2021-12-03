Police: Boy could face charges after threat that Armada would be ‘next’; he wanted day off school

ARMADA, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy admitted he made a threat that Armada schools could be “next” for an attack because he wanted a day off from school, and now he might face charges, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to Armada High School on Thursday after learning about a Snapchat threat. It was one of dozens of threats directed at schools in the area following Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

Authorities said someone had posted on Snapchat that Armada Area Schools would be “next” and referred to a threat circulating on social media.

Two students went to the Armada High School office and reported the Snapchat, sparking the MSP investigation.

Armada school officials decided to send all students home for the day on Thursday.

Detectives continued to investigate the threat overnight and into Friday morning. They executed search warrants, conducted interviews and gathered evidence.

A 16-year-old Armada boy admitted during an interview that he had see other schools in the area closing due to threats, and he wanted a day off of school, according to police.

“We have no indication that this was a credible threat and he had no plan to carry out any threat,” Michigan State Police said in a release.

The boy was released into his mother’s custody, and an investigators report is being sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Making a false threat of terrorism is a felony and could result in up to 20 years in prison, state police said.

Anyone who hears about a threat can contact police through the OK2Say app or text 652729.