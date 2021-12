The formation, which dates back to World War II, is an aerial tip of the cap to those who have lost their lives.

OXFORD, Mich. – The Air Force’s “Missing Man” formation, which dates back to World War II, is an aerial tip of the cap to those who have lost their lives.

The symbolic scenery of a singular aircraft breaking formation while leaving the others to soar skyward leaves behind a tearful joy.

The formation flew over Oxford on Thursday, two days after the tragic event at Oxford High School where a classmate fatally shot four students and wounded seven others.

