Rewards of up to $10K offered for info leading to arrest of parents of accused Oxford High School shooter

There are now rewards of up to $10 for tips leading to the arrest of James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley..

U.S. Marshals are searching for the parents who are charged in connection with the deadly attack on Oxford High School that their 15-year-old son is accused of committing.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley killed four students Tuesday (Nov. 30) at Oxford High School in Michigan.

The search has intensified, despite the attorney for the couple saying they will turn themselves in. There are now rewards of up to $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the couple.

Ethan Crumbley was arraigned on Wednesday on charges that include murder and terrorism. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail after his bond was denied. His parents were charged on Friday and were set to be arraigned Friday but police were unable to locate them. A “be on the lookout” alert was sent out at 3 p.m. Friday, and their lawyer released a statement shortly after saying the couple would turn themselves in.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Marshals announced that they were joining the search for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search.

Sources tell Local 4 the couple withdrew $4,000 from an ATM.

