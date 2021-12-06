40º

Local News

Artist with ties to building parents of Oxford shooting suspect were arrest in will be questioned by detectives

Andrzej Sikora will be interviewed Monday, officials say

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, News, Local, Local News, Ethan Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley, James Crumbley, Detroit, Wayne County, Oxford High School Shooting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office plan to interview a Metro Detroit artist who they believe may have a connection to the disappearance of the parents of the 15-year-old accused in the Oxford High School shooting.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley each have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students and injuring six others and a teacher on Nov. 30 at an Oxford, Michigan high school.

Read: Suspected Oxford High shooter, parents all lodged at same jail but separate, officials say

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a commercial building on Detroit’s east side early Saturday morning after a search.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, will be interviewed Monday by detectives as to any connection he may have to the disappearance of James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The commercial space the couple was arrested in is linked to Sikora, according to officials.

The findings will be presented to the prosecutor.

Read: Complete Oxford High School shooting coverage

James Crumbley (left), Ethan Crumbley (center) and Jennifer Crumbley (right) are all being lodged at the Oakland County Jail over charges in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. Mug shots provided by law enforcement. (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter