Artist with ties to building parents of Oxford shooting suspect were arrest in will be questioned by detectives

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office plan to interview a Metro Detroit artist who they believe may have a connection to the disappearance of the parents of the 15-year-old accused in the Oxford High School shooting.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley each have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students and injuring six others and a teacher on Nov. 30 at an Oxford, Michigan high school.

Read: Suspected Oxford High shooter, parents all lodged at same jail but separate, officials say

Ad

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a commercial building on Detroit’s east side early Saturday morning after a search.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, will be interviewed Monday by detectives as to any connection he may have to the disappearance of James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The commercial space the couple was arrested in is linked to Sikora, according to officials.

“We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved.” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard

The findings will be presented to the prosecutor.

Read: Complete Oxford High School shooting coverage