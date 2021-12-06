Port Huron man arrested after crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine found at home, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. – A Port Huron man was arrested after officials found crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine at his home, according to authorities.

Members of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 2900 block of West Water Woods Drive as part of an investigation into meth sales, they said.

During the Dec. 1 raid, authorities said they found about $45,000 worth of crystal meth, as well as smaller amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They said they seized digital scales, cash and drug packaging materials.

A 35-year-old Port Huron man was taken into custody and brought to the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, police said. He is expected to face charges, including possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and maintaining a drug house.