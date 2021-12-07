5 students from around Wayne County charged in school threat cases

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Students from five different schools around Wayne County have been charged for making threats in the wake of last week’s deadly Oxford High School shooting.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged all five juveniles Tuesday (Dec. 7) for making threats of violence against their schools, according to officials.

Since these are juvenile cases, the judge will fashion sentences that fit the crimes with the idea of rehabilitating the offenders, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy from Casimir Pulaski Elementary/Middle School in Detroit has been charged in connection with a threat made on Dec. 6. He is charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school employees or students.

A 13-year-old boy from Brownell School in Grosse Pointe Farms has been charged in connection with a Dec. 2 threat, officials said. He is charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

A 14-year-old boy from J.E. Clark Preparatory Academy in Wayne has been charged in connection with a Dec. 6 threat, according to authorities. He is charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students.

A 12-year-old girl from Palmer Park Preparatory Academy in Detroit has been charged in connection with a threat on Dec. 4, police said. She is charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school or school employees.

A 12-year-old boy from Strong Middle School in Melvindale has been charged in connection with a Dec. 3 threat, prosecutors said. He is charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Preliminary hearings for all five students were held Tuesday at the Juvenile Detention Center.

