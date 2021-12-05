Prosecutor: School threat investigations in Wayne County lead to charges against 7 minors

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has issued charges against seven juveniles in connection with school threat investigations.

Six of the cases involve alleged threats of violence against a school and one of the cases involved possession of a weapon in school.

If convicted, a judge will determine the appropriate sentence for the alleged crimes. The incidents happened on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Metro Detroit experienced a flood of threats against schools following a deadly shooting at Oxford High School. Four students were killed and seven people were injured in the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the case. His parents are also facing charges and were arraigned on Saturday after being located and arrested early Saturday morning.

The charges in Wayne County are listed below:

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism in connection with Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods. He is expected in court on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism in connection with Mumford High School in Detroit. He is expected in court on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy who goes to Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit has been charged with possession of weapon in a school / weapon free zone. He is expected in court on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with alleged threats of violence against Belleville High School in Van Buren Township. He is expected in court on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism in connection with Davidson Elementary School in Detroit. She is expected in court on Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism toward Davison Middle School in Southgate. He is expected in court on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with false report or threat of terroirs in connection with Detroit Edison Academy in Detroit. She is expected in court on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

Worthy released the following statement when she announced the charges:

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now. School threats naturally put everyone on edge. Today my office processed and charged six juveniles for threats and one for having a weapon in the wake of the tragedy at Oxford High School.” “Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed. While the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has always tried to be vigilant and proactive in these cases, it does not mean that it will not continue to occur. I urge everyone to be cautious, to be alert, and above all, immediately report what you know, hear, and see.” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

