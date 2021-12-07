Community members pay respects to Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre: ‘He’ll never be forgotten’

Friends and family gathered in Monday for the visitation for Tate Myre, a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting at Oxford High School.

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Friends and family gathered on Monday for the visitation for Tate Myre, a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting at Oxford High School.

The visitation was held at Kensington Church on Lapeer Road in Lake Orion. The outpouring of support was massive.

Family, friends, work colleagues, fellow students and people who didn’t even know the family felt compelled to be there to show their support for the family.

“He was always the first kid to volunteer to go work with cognitively impaired students with me and I remember there was one kid in there with me that he would always be having a bad day in the morning -- and we’d go in there and the only person who would make him smile was Tate,” Tate Myre’s first period school project partner Brandon Kampo said.

Vaness Mekled of Waterford Township doesn’t know the Myre family, but lost her brother to gun violence years ago.

“When it’s gun violence and innocent lives and it’s always personal and unfortunately I, too, understand and just wanted to help in any way I can so I came to be supportive,” Mekled said.

Family friend Elsa Jacobsen of Lake Orion summed up the reason for being there.

“We’re here for you. We love you. We love Tate and he’ll never be forgotten,” Elsa Jacobsen said.

The visitation started at 1 p.m. and continued until 8 p.m. Tate Myre’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

