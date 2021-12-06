Funeral services for Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre begin Monday

Visitation for Tate Myre begins at 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Kensington Church on 4640 S. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion, with funeral proceedings on Tuesday.

Another visitation will occur Tuesday morning, with the funeral service ensuing afterward.

Myre is one of four teens who were murdered by a schoolmate in a mass shooting Nov. 30 at Oxford High School. Myre was a student athlete who played for the football team. Witnesses said he tried to stop the shooter, possibly saving lives inside the school while giving up his own.

An online petition has been launched to rename Oxford High School’s football stadium after Myre.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations. He put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” the petition reads.