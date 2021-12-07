Woman hit by pickup truck, killed while crossing road in Southfield, police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 35-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck and killed overnight while crossing a road in Southfield, police said.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday (Dec. 6) at westbound 8 Mile Road, west of the Southfield Service Drive, according to authorities.

Officials said a 35-year-old Detroit woman was crossing 8 Mile Road when she was hit by the truck. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the woman died at a nearby hospital, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene, and no foul play is suspected, authorities said.

Officials said the Detroit woman was not crossing the street in a pedestrian crosswalk.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5408.