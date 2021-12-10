Former Detroit police Sgt. accused of embezzling $30K from prisoner ATM cards

former Detroit police Sgt. Derek Michael Loranger, 46, is being charged with embezzlement and other crimes in Wayne County. Mug shot provided by Detroit police.

DETROIT – A former sergeant with the Detroit police has been charged with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from prisoner ATM cards.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Friday announced charges against former Detroit police Sgt. Derek Michael Loranger, 46. The man, who reportedly resigned from his position on Oct. 4, is accused of embezzling over $30,000 between Jan. 14 and Aug. 4.

Following an internal affairs investigation conducted within the Detroit Police Department, officials found that Loranger allegedly stole ten ATM debit cards from the Detroit Detention Center and loaded money onto them from a police bank account. He is then accused of misappropriating the money for his own “self-interest.”

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged behavior,” Worthy said Friday. “The evidence will show that this defendant was placed in a position of trust at the Detroit Detention Center- a place where people completely rely on others for their care. This simply cannot be tolerated.”

Ad

Loranger has been charged with one count of embezzlement of $20,000-$50,000, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and 10 counts of possession of a stolen financial transaction device. He was arraigned on the charges Friday.

Worthy said that additional details and evidence regarding the case will be unveiled during Loranger’s preliminary examination hearing.

More: Local news