46º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dead, woman arrested after shooting on Detroit’s west side

28-year-old man killed; 32-year-old woman arrested

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit's West Side, Crime, Shooting, Detroit Crime, Detroit Shooting, Inverness Street, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, DPD
The scene of a Dec. 10, 2021, shooting on Inverness Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man is dead and a woman is in custody Friday after a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday (Dec. 10) in the 16600 block of Inverness Street.

A 28-year-old man and another person went inside a building at the location to retrieve some items, and an argument broke out, according to authorities.

Police said a 32-year-old woman shot the 28-year-old man.

The man died from his injuries, officials said.

The woman was taken into custody, according to police.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email