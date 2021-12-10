Man dead, woman arrested after shooting on Detroit’s west side

The scene of a Dec. 10, 2021, shooting on Inverness Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man is dead and a woman is in custody Friday after a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday (Dec. 10) in the 16600 block of Inverness Street.

A 28-year-old man and another person went inside a building at the location to retrieve some items, and an argument broke out, according to authorities.

Police said a 32-year-old woman shot the 28-year-old man.

The man died from his injuries, officials said.

The woman was taken into custody, according to police.