Suspected Oxford High School shooter to appear in court for first time since arraignment

OXFORD, Mich. – Suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is set to appear in court this week on 24 charges connected to the shooting. Legal experts say Crumbley’s case will be unlike any we’ve seen before.

“This one really, in so many ways, is going to be fascinating,” attorney and legal analyst Neil Rockind said. “We’re going to see a 15-year-old go though a case without any support.”

The probable cause conference for Crumbley will offer the first look at the suspected teen shooter since he was arraigned on accusations that he murdered four students and injured seven other people in the attack.

“It’s going to be our first opportunity to see what (Crumbley) looks like when he’s in court,” Rockind said. “How does he act? How does he react? Is he stoic? Is he cold?”

The case is believed to be one for the history books, as Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, will answer to a judge Tuesday for allegedly buying the eventual murder weapon for their son, according to authorities.

“Here, there’s going to be no family support from anybody,” Rockind said. “Both of the Crumbley parents aren’t going to be able to support one another emotionally, and they’re not going to be able to assist (their son).”

Since Ethan Crumbley has been in isolation ever since being taken in, there’s a chance he doesn’t even know his parents are also at the Oakland County Jail. Court is set to start at 1:15 p.m. Monday (Dec. 13) at 52nd District Court.