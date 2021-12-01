Oxford High School shooting arraignment: Not guilty plea entered, bond denied, teen moved to jail

OXFORD, Mich. – Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged in the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured, made his first court appearance Wednesday during an arraignment.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from Tuesday afternoon’s shooting inside Oxford High School. Police said they received hundreds of 9-1-1 calls around 12:51 p.m. about someone firing shots at the school.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said deputies arrived and arrested Crumbley while he was in possession of a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol.

“We have recovered 30 spent shell casings at this point, by processing the scene, meaning he fired more than 30 shots,” Bouchard said.

Crumbley is accused of firing shots that killed Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17. Six other students and one teacher were injured.

A 14-year-old boy remains in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the jaw and hand.

A 17-year-old girl remains hospitalized, but stable, with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 14-year-old girl who was previously in critical condition is now stable. She has gunshot wounds to the left chest and neck.

A 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg, a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hip and a 47-year-old teacher with a graze wound on her shoulder have all been discharged from the hospital, Bouchard said.

While announcing the charges against Crumbley, Oakland County Prosecutor said authorities are considering charges against both of Crumbley’s parents, and that a decision is expected swiftly.

Crumbley’s parents joined his video arraignment Wednesday, identifying themselves as Jennifer and James Crumbley.

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, at his Dec. 1, 2021, arraignment. (WDIV)

Surveillance video described in court

During the arraignment, the prosecuting attorney spoke about reviewing cameras from inside Oxford High School.

“It depicted just before 12:51 p.m., this defendant entering a bathroom with a backpack,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marc Keast said. “A minute or two later, he exited the same bathroom without the backpack, but with a gun in hand. At that point, he methodically and deliberately walked down a hallway, aiming the firearm at students and firing.

“Right outside the bathroom, he began firing, judge. After children starting running away from the defendant, he continued down the hallway, again at a deliberate and methodical pace, pointing and aiming inside classrooms and at students who hadn’t had the opportunity to escape. This continued on for four, or approximately five minutes.

“The defendant went to another bathroom. As deputies arrived, he set the firearm down and he surrendered.”

A preliminary review of Crumbley’s social media accounts, cellphone and other document evidence from the scene showed that he planned the shooting, according to Keast.

Bond decision

“He deliberately brought the handgun that day with the intent to murder as many students as he could,” Keast said. “Judge, I believe no bond is appropriate.”

Scott Kozak, Crumbley’s defense attorney, left the bond decision to the discretion of the court.

Judge Nancy T. Carniak denied bond in the case.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 20.

Crumbley transferred to Oakland County Jail

Oakland County Lt. Timothy Willis spoke at the arraignment in support of the request to have Crumbley transferred from the Oakland County Children’s Village to the Oakland County Jail.

Willis said the Oakland County Jail is more than capable of housing Crumbley, specifically in a secluded “clinic area.”

“Where he would go, where he would be placed is our clinic area,” Willis said. “It’s completely secluded off from the rest -- the only thing is there’s a glass front door, but everything else is bricked it. So it’s completely private, completely back and away. A deputy monitors him.”

“So he would have no contact whatsoever with any adult inmates, is that correct?” Carniak asked.

“That is correct, your honor,” Willis said.

“And he would be in there, in that facility by himself?” Carniak asked.

“Correct,” Willis said. “There would be no, again, the only adults he would hear would be the deputies working there, but no inmates -- not see them or hear them.”

Carniak granted the prosecutor’s request to have Crumbley transferred to the Oakland County Jail.