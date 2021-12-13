41º

West Bloomfield Middle School dismissed early after threats, lockdown

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Students at West Bloomfield Middle School are being released early to parents as police investigate threats made on social media.

The West Bloomfield Police Department said around 8:30 a.m. on Monday that it has been made aware of a social media post that referenced West Bloomfield Schools. The middle school was on lockdown, but no direct threat was made at the building.

“In an abundance of caution we have assigned officers to extra patrol WB Schools. We are in continued communication with WB Administration and our detectives are actively investigating the information,” police said.

Around 9:50 a.m., Orchard Lake Police posted this message:

“West Bloomfield Middle school is now releasing students one at a time. Staff is only releasing students to authorized parents / guardians. Please use the Commerce RD entrance on the west side of the building. There is no imminent threat at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.”

It’s currently unclear if any other schools in the district are being dismissed early, but we’ll keep you posted.

Schools around Southeast Michigan have been dealing with a large influx of threats since the Oxford High School shooting nearly two weeks ago.

