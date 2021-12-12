Suspected Oxford shooter, parents to appear for probable cause hearings this week

James Crumbley (left), Ethan Crumbley (center) and Jennifer Crumbley (right) are all being lodged at the Oakland County Jail over charges in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. Mug shots provided by law enforcement.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and his parents, all of them facing several charges, are set to appear in court this week for probable cause conferences.

The 15-year-old suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, accused of fatally shooting four fellow students and wounding seven other people, is being held at the Oakland County Jail alongside his parents James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43.

The teen, a sophomore at the high school, is facing 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting, including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Ethan Crumbley was denied bond during his arraignment, when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in front of Judge Carniak at the 52nd District Court - Division 3. According to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant will appear virtually and not in person for the hearing.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have also been housed at the Oakland County Jail since their arraignment, when they were each given a bond of $500,000, no 10%. They have yet to post bond.

Officials say that Ethan, James and Jennifer Crumbley are not allowed to have any sort of contact, despite being jailed at the same facility. Ethan Crumbley was in isolation at the jail following his arraignment, so it is unlikely that he knows his parents are being held at the same facility, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The parents have each been charged with the following four counts in connection with the deadly shooting:

Count 1: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

Count 2: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old Tate Myre

Count 3: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

Count 4: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Justin Shilling

Both parents are accused of giving their son a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help, which were reportedly indicated by a violent drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School. The parents have plead not guilty to each of the four charges against them.

In total, Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley each face a maximum prison sentence of 60 years and maximum fines of $30,000 if convicted on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are set to appear for a probable cause conference at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in front of Judge Nicholson at the 52nd District Court - Division 3. They are believed to be appearing in court in person.

The pair are being represented by two different attorneys who work for the same firm, and will appear jointly.

The couple is believed to have fled and hid from police after charges were announced against them, failing to appear for their initial arraignment hearing on Dec. 3. They were arrested in Detroit and arraigned on Dec. 4.

It is possible that additional charges could come against James and Jennifer Crumbley as their case is processed.

Following probable cause conferences, all three defendants are scheduled to appear in court again at the end of the month for preliminary examination hearings: Ethan Crumbley’s court date is Dec. 20, and James’ and Jennifer Crumbley’s court date is Dec. 21.

