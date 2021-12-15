Local 4 on a mission to ‘Empty The Shelters’ on Thursday: How to adopt a pet

Please join us for this special Local 4 event called “Empty The Shelters” all day Thursday. There are so many furry faces that would brighten up anyone’s holiday, and right now they need your help!

That’s why Local 4 is on a mission to “Empty The Shelters” this season. We are partnering with Detroit Animal Care and Control to get the word out.

Detroiters who adopt or a dog or cat from Detroit Animal Care through December 20th will not have to pay adoption fees, thanks to a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” program. (More on this here)

Thursday morning starting at 6:30, Local 4′s Priya Mann goes inside a Metro Detroit kennel to find out how you can help keep some tails wagging and bodies purring.

When you watch our 5 p.m. newscast you’ll see a special reunion that will warm your heart. And by sharing this with your friends and family, it might just be the best holiday gift you give this year.

So watch Local 4′s newscasts Thursday at 6:30 a.m., noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to help “Empty The Shelters.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” program has reduced adoption fees for more than 67,700 pets in 45 states and Canada since it began in 2016. The program has received widespread national news coverage. For more information on BISSELL Pet Foundation, visit their website here.

Find a regional map of participating shelters in Michigan right here.