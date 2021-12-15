Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $1M on scratch off he bought in Detroit

DETROIT – Giving a ticket a second look proved fruitful for a Wayne County man who won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the CVS pharmacy, located at 12907 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

“I scratched the ticket in my car and thought I matched the number four to win $50,” said the 61-year-old player. “When I looked the ticket over again, I realized my winning number was 14, not four. When I checked the ticket again, that’s when I saw I had won $1 million!”

Related: Michigan Lottery: Livingston County woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

Ad

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to invest and maybe retire a little sooner than planned.

Players have won more than $26 million playing $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash which launched in May. Each $10 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $28 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes and 128 $2,000 prizes.

Related: Michigan Lottery: Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold online

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.