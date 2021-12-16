Family demands justice after mother of 9 murdered on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – The family of a mother of nine who was shot and killed in October is seeking justice in the case.

Yvette Sewell was shot four times after 9 p.m. on Oct. 26 on St. Clair Street in Detroit while walking home, according to police.

“There are things that I never got a chance to hear from her. The fact that like, ‘I’m proud of you’ or, you know, ‘I love you,’” Sewell’s daughter Chanel said.

Sewell’s oldest daughter Arneice said losing their mother has been tough.

“It was almost like a dream, because nobody wants to be woke up on the day sleep, saying that your mother was murdered,” Arneice said.

Arneice said the hardest part is knowing her son will never get to see one of his only friends again.

“He said, ‘Somebody might have my grant. That was my best friend. What am I going to do now?’ So, I just hope somebody come speak up and say something,” Arneice said.

Sewell was killed just days before Halloween. Her family said Thanksgiving and Christmas will never be the same again.

Police said the shooter may have fled the scene in a black pickup truck with a getaway driver.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online or call 1-800-Speak Up to leave a tip.

