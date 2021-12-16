Sterling Heights Police Department to give out golden tickets during holiday season

The golden ticket program is a cash drawing consisting of 20 golden tickets that will be handed out over the next week. Winners will be notified on Christmas Eve.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Sterling Heights Police Department understands how devastating it is to receive a ticket from an officer, as it ultimately ruins your day.

The department is aware of the circumstances, so police developed a plan to give out another type of ticket this holiday season. A golden ticket.

So what is the golden ticket?

The golden ticket program is a cash drawing consisting of 20 golden tickets that will be handed out over the next week. Winners will be notified on Christmas Eve.

Sterling Heights police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said, the program is a great way for the community to connect with officers.

“Yeah, so, we deal with people in their worst possible moment, right? A car crash, someone stole something from the house of fraud, and assault. So we instruct our officers that if someone is really struggling and just is having a bad time, especially during the holidays. To come out with this golden ticket to try to maybe lift their spirits a little bit,” Dwojakowski said.

Every ticket holder will receive at least a $100 gift card but the grand prize winner will get selected through Facebook and receive around $4,000 worth of prizes.

Imagine that sinking feeling one gets when they see those flashing lights pull up behind them in their rearview mirror. You are already anxious and you slowly pull over. Officers usually realize that the person driving is going through a tough time- but instead of a regular ticket, you get a golden ticket.

The next day, you receive a knock at the door, and to your surprise, it is a Sterling Heights police officer holding a ticket, only this time it’s the golden one.

“One grand prize winner is going to win a host of gifts, bill payments, electric bikes, snow blower gift cards, so very, very fortunate,” said Dwojakowski. “We had so many good partners team up with us this year.”

The partners include Home Depot, Meijer, Utica Van Dyke Towing Service, Ike’s restaurant, Icare of Michigan, and Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union.