Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan -- Dec. 16, 2021

DETROIT – Strong winds are once again blowing through Southeast Michigan on Thursday, triggering some power outages.

Metro Detroit is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 mph.

Power outages are possible Thursday, but so far they are less common than they were last weekend, when the region was under a high wind warning.

As of 1:28 p.m. Thursday, DTE Energy reported that more than 9,400 customers were without power. About 330 crews were in the field working to restore power at that time.

Current power outages are widespread across Southeast Michigan, with a few larger clusters in the Thumb region.

Click here to see the DTE Energy Outage Map.

Consumers Energy reported that more than 156,200 customers were affected by power outages across the rest of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula as of 1:28 p.m. See their outage map here.

Northern Michigan counties are under a high wind warning Thursday.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.